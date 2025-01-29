Popular TV actor Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, 2025. The actor triumphed over Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal. Despite Karan's big win, Vivian's fans, along with a few celebrities, slammed the makers of Bigg Boss for being partial and favouring Karan Veer over the deserving winner, Vivian.

It's been over 10 days since Karan's win, yet the debate over whether he deserved to win continues. Shilpa Shinde, who won the 11th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, has now called out the makers for choosing Karan Veer as the winner. In an interview with News18, Shilpa expressed the view that most people know that the winners are often predetermined.

Shilpa alleges that BB winners are fixed

Shilpa said, "I don't know, kuch logo ko pata chal gaya ki makers khud hi decide karte hain winner. Khud hi banate hain, apne ghar se uthakar late hain aur khud hi dikhate hain. Toh channel ki jo bhi strategy hai, I think logon ko pata chal gayi hai. Aap ek limit tak logon ko ullu banaa sakte ho, uske baad nahin (Some people have now understood that the makers decide who will win by themselves. They make them the winner, first they are called from their homes and then presented on the show. There is a limit to fool the audience, but not after that)."

Before Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While talking to ANI, Karan said after winning the show, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top, and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. "

Apart from Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy, other contestants in the finale were Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh.

Following Karan's win, several Bigg Boss 18 contestants were seen expressing disappointment with the audience's decision. Among others, Arfeen Khan shared a post on her X handle and wrote, "He pinned down my wife, Salman confirmed, he made a mockery of Vivian's child, a fine example for the world of a winner. Rajat Dalal should have won, if not him, Avinash did more than the so-called winner from the beginning. Vivian [Dsena] was honourable. What a world we live in."