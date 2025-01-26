Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is truly the man of the hour. Not only did he win the BB 18 trophy, but he also clinched the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy. The actor is in celebratory mode, and ever since his victory, he has been enjoying quality time with his friends and fans. Amidst all the celebrations, Karan Veer's ex-wife Nidhi Seth has embarked on a new chapter of her life.

Big Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra's second ex-wife Nidhi Seth gets married

Nidhi tied the knot just days after Karan's Bigg Boss 18 win. She took to social media to share the happy news with her fans.

Nidhi posted a couple of pictures with her husband Sandiip Kummar from their wedding album.

Nidhi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pink embroidered saree, while Sandiip opted for a floral-printed kurta and white pants.

Nidhi Seth penned a heartfelt note, which read, "You have shown me that love is not a struggle, but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage, it's always 'we' over 'me'. Your unwavering loyalty and care make me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond will grow stronger each day."

She continued, "Over the past two years, you have transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I am grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying YES to me, and for filling my life with love. I love you, SK."

About Karan Veer's previous marriage

Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth got married in 2021 but parted ways in 2023. Karan was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Devika in 2009, but they got divorced in 2018.

During his time in the Bigg Boss house, Karan Veer Mehra opened up about his second marriage to Nidhi Seth. In a conversation with Kashish Kapoor, he explained, "We didn't know when the third or fourth lockdown would happen. We didn't know whether people would be alive or not, so it happened in a moment of uncertainty. We thought it would work, so in that rush, we went ahead and got married."

Karan Veer and Chum's relationship

Following Nidhi's wedding, fans have been eager for Karan Veer to move forward and start dating again. For those who may not know, Karan Veer openly confessed his feelings for Chum during their journey in Bigg Boss 18. While Karan was open about his emotions, Chum remained cautious and reserved, emphasizing the importance of waiting to see how things unfold once they were back in the real world.

In a conversation with Times of India, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra talked about his relationship with Chum and revealed that they are indeed planning to date each other. Reflecting on their journey together, he shared, "I always believed that Chum had the potential to make it to the Top 5, and she did. Our connection grew naturally as the show progressed. We became protective of each other, found many common interests, and complemented one another perfectly. We were there for each other in every way, and now that the show is over, it's up to her to decide where we go from here."