One of the most prestigious Cannes film festivals is underway at French Rivera. After Urvashi Rautela, Ankush Bahuguna, Shark Tank's Namita Thapar, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others put their best fashion foot forward as they attended/walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Day 2:Aishwarya took to the red carpet for the screening of 'Kinds of Kindness

The OG queen of Bollywood makes a stunning appearance on the red carpet at Cannes on Day 1. She opted for black and gold embellished which had a long trail. The outfit was designed by

On Friday, day 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned everyone with her second appearance. The actor was seen donning a shimmery gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya opted for a double-shaded gown in green and silver, featuring a trail. The green-coloured pattern of the sleeves was no doubt eye-catching but it didn't suit former Miss World's persona and wasn't soothing to the eyes.

Aishwarya stayed true to her work commitments, despite her arm injury, she was all smiles and waved at the paps.

Aishwarya Rai greeted the international media and posed with American actor Eva Longoria. The duo posed together and were also seen exchanging pleasantries.

Netizens react

Netizens were once again not impressed with Aishwarya's look on day 2 from Cannes.

A user wrote, "Why does her stylist hate her so much?"

Another mentioned, "Is there a theme? Like your kid's birthday party? Can someone explain? I dont get it.."

The third one wrote, "My birthday decor got stolen please return it..."

The fourth user mentioned, "Confetti from the bday cake cutting landed on her .."

The next one mentioned, "Falguni & Shane peacock took their name literally and made her look like a peacock who just came out of hibernation!!!"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year. Brut is the official media partner for Cannes Film Festival 2024. #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/1eEEEn4HNQ — Brut India (@BrutIndia) May 17, 2024

Cannes 2024: Daughter Aaradhya holds injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hand, and helps her walk downstairs; fans laud her upbringing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the prestigious film festival along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Thursday, Aaradhya was seen holding mother Aishwarya's hand and guiding her towards the red carpet.

Sobhita walked the ramp on May 17 and attended a party too. The actor was seen donning a jumpsuit

Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari are also set to walk the red carpet in the coming days.