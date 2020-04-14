Hello, 90's kids! This lockdown is getting too much for us, but with the re-run of several shows from our childhood, it has taken us back to the good old school days.

After Ramayana, Mahabharata, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai coming back, here is one more cult show which will be airing soon. Haven't we all grown up watching Ekta Kapoor's cult show Hum Paanch, which first aired in 1995. Oh god! Good memories.

As the show is back to entertain us. Ekta Kapoor shared on her Instagram the show's re-run, but in a quirky way.

Ekta shared a video of Kajal Bhai talking to Sweety about the retelecast of the show. The epic conversation will leave you in splits.

Well, did you even know Ekta Kapoor was a teenager when she made this show? Yes, she was just 17 years old when she was associated with Hum Paanch.

With the show coming back let's take a look at how the cast looks now.

Then and Now of the cast of Hum Paanch!

Daddy Anand Mathur

Anand Mathur was shown as a man who felt helpless (in a hilarious way) because of all the drama created by all the women in his life - his nagging wife, his deceased wife (whom he spoke to through her picture) and his daughters.

Ashok Saraf who essayed the role of Anand Mathur is a popular Marathi actor and has been a part of popular Bollywood films like Karan Arjun, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Yes Boss amongst many. He has done more than 200 movies but he was last seen in a Rohit Shetty directorial Singham.

Shoma Anand as Bina Mathur

Bina Mathur was the second wife of Anand. Earlier, she married Anand to avenge his daughters but after the marriage, she fell in love with them. When it came to saving the five daughters from their father's wrath, Bina often stepped in as their protective and loving step-mother. Back then too, Ekta and her show didn't deter showing second marriage and didn't portray the stepmother as vamp!

Shoma Anand, who played Bina Mathur, has been in Bollywood films and many TV serials. She is a versatile actress; she has essayed both negative and positive roles. In the past few years, Shoma has worked in projects like Kya Kool Hain Hum, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Yaaro Ka Tashan TV show.

Priya Tendulkar as Anand Mathur's deceased wife

Priya Tendulkar played the deceased wife of Anand Mathur who would talk to him through a portrait hanging on the wall as she was a spirit. She would make life more challenging for Anand. However, in difficult situations, she would also be the best advisor of him.

Known for her fiery attitude, the actor was seen in Priya Tendulkar Talk Show and Rajani. She was also a social activist. Unfortunately, she died in 2002 after battling cancer. The show ended in 2005.

Vandana Pathak as Meenakshi

The eldest sister Meenakshi played a feminist who believed in making the world a better place for women. Throughout the show, she was organising mahila morchas against men and she even involved her sisters in them.

Hum Paanch was Vandana Pathak's debut. After that, she played her iconic role as Jaishree in Khichdi. She has been a part of the Gujarati cinema and was recently seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Teri Galiyaan and Manmohini. She is still one of the most loved characters in the show.

Rakhi Vijan as Sweety

Kudos to Rakhi Vijian who sportingly did this role. Sweety was the sister who wouldn't open the door without singing a song, a perfect example of beauty with no brains. Her purpose in life was to be the next Miss World and of course, marry Shah Rukh Khan. She was one of the most relatable characters and people loved her.

Rakhi was adored for her work and her curly hair. She has been a part of popular shows like Heena, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Madhubala and Shakti. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 2 and was last seen in Golmaal Returns.

Ameeta Nangia & Vidya Balan as Radhika

Did you know vidya Balan was part of Hum Paanch she essayed the role of Radhika in the show. Radhika was super smart, geeky but clumsy. She used a hearing aid which mostly led her into trouble. She would also bump into people and the wall because of her low vision.

In initial episodes, Ameeta Nangia played Radhika role but later was replaced by Vidya Balan. While Ameeta Nangia was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Vidya Balan became one of the most popular and bold Bollywood actresses. She has done iconic films like Kahaani and Dirty Picture. Her latest movie was Tumhari Sulu and her next one would be Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar.

Bhairavi Raichura as Kajal

The tomboyish girl, who would bully her sisters. She used to hang out with goons and would get into fights. Her father would fear her for obvious reasons. Bhairavi Raichura made her debut with Hum Paanch. However, she is also known for her roles in Sasural Genda Phool, Laut Aao Trisha and Balika Vadhu. She started her own production house 24 Frames with a friend Nandita Mehra. The duo has produced shows like Chhal, Satrangi Sasural, Kya Hoga Amla Ka and a web series Baarish.

Priyanka Mehra & Pushtiie Shakti as Chhoti

The youngest of all, Chhoti was a child when the show started and she was shown as grown up in the second season. She was the gossipmonger and considered to be a little more mature than all her four sisters.

Priyanka Mehta has not been in light so much since then but as per the reports, she went on to work with a magazine and enter production. While Pushtiie Shakti is best known for her role in Mahi Way. She has worked in films like Ishq Vishk and Desi Boyz. However, she was last seen in Qarib Qarib Single.

Aruna Sangal as Pooja

How can we forget Pooja Aunty, aunty mat kaho na! Pooja, who was shown as the nosy neighbours to Mathur, became popular because of her signature dialogue. Aruna Sangal beautifully essayed the role of Pooja and has worked in many TV serials since then. Her recent works have been Mohi and Ayushman Bhavya. She has a son Alekh Sangal, who is also a television actor.

The show ran for a decade and had two seasons. With so many shows coming back and we have officially travelled back to 90's we might just end up packing our school bags.

Cut to the present, let's enjoy our summer vacation till the lockdown is lifted.