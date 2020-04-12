Making a foray in the entertainment business is not easy. Many have called it a 'process of years of hard work and toil'. However, there are some who started really young (as young as being four or five years old!) and are still remembered for their onscreen innocence.

But did you ever wonder what they are up to now that they have grown up? Here's what your favourite 90s child actors are doing these days:

1. Ahsaas Channa

Remember Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta's son in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna? Yes, that was a girl! Ahsaan has had a rather impressive portfolio as a child actor, featuring in movies like Vaastu Shastra and O My Friend Ganesha and shows that include Gumrah, Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, and Fanaah.

Presently, she's a star on the internet. Having featured in several sketches and shows (like TVF's Girliyapa and Kota Factory), she's now a well-known name amongst the streaming app enthusiasts.

2. Hansika Motwani

The bubbly child actor has now transformed into a leading lady. As a child, she had featured in movies like Koi Mil Gaya. A couple of years later, she had moved on to the big screen, making her Bollywood debut with Aapka Suroor. She's famous for her beautiful looks and strong presence in the South Indian cinema. She's since featured in several movies down south such as Desamuduru with Allu Arjun, Romeo Juliet, Bogan etc.

3. Sana Saeed

Another child actor who decided to foray into Bollywood once she grew up, Sana had a big-ticket debut in B'town, featuring in a film that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra (Student of the Year, anyone?). Her association with KJo, though, goes long back as she was also a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back then when she was a child.

4. Ayesha Kapur

Remember Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnificent 'Black'? Well, young Ayesha, just about 11 then, had played the young Rani Mukherjee in that film -- a performance won over the staunchest of critics.

She's not as active these as we'd like her to be, having featured in just one film (Sikander in 2009) since her stellar performance in Black (which got her the Filmfare, IIFA, and Zee Cine awards).

5. Ankita Jhaveri

The original 'Rasna' girl is making quite the splash overseas. Having featured in a string of South Indian films, she decided to move to Los Angeles to complete her education in mass media and continued to work alongside her studies. The Superbowl XLVII GoDaddy commercial was her first break in American television, after which she featured in a short film titled 'Waiting'.

6. Jhanak Shukla

Being a 90s kid, we all remember watching 'Small Wonder' on television. Although the Hindi remake of the same show gave us a bit of a cultural shock, it would be wrong to say that the lead child actor 'Karishma' played by Jhanak Shukla was not loved by every Indian mother. She also played the role of Preity Zinta's sister in Kal Ho Na Ho. She also featured in series Hatim as little Jasmine acted in Gumrah a reality-based crime thriller and the Malayalam serial Aalipazham meaning the hailstone.

Did you know? As per the reports, she was the first one who was offered the role of baby Rani Mukherjee in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'.

7. Tanvi Hegde

At the age of 3, Tanvi auditioned for the role of Rasna baby, but her character of 'Frooti' from the famous TV show 'Sonpari' made her a household name in 2001. She has also worked in other television series like Shaka Laka Boom and Khichdi, that made her a very famous child artist.

Tanvi has also worked for some Bollywood movies such as Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! – 2005, Virudhh.. Family Comes First – 2005. She was last seen in a Marathi flick 'Athang'.

Well, those were the days when all we used to think, as a kid was Magic, TV shoes after schools, and RASNA. A perfect combination for a perfect summer.