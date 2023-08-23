Bollywood actor, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recently-released movie, Gadar 2. The film has garnered 400 cr worldwide and still counting, shattered numerous records and created gadar at the box office. A few days ago, Sunny Deol's step-mom actor and Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini watched Gadar 2.

And on Tuesday evening, Dimple Kapadia was spotted exiting Gaiety Galaxy, a theatre in Mumbai, after watching Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

What did Dimple opt for?

Dimple was dressed in an oversized white-hued shirt that she paired up with baggy black pants, she rounded off her look with a bucket hat.

While taking an exit she was surrounded by paparazzi as they wanted to take a byte and her reaction after watching Gadar 2. Dimple didn't wait even for a second and avoided the paps and entered her car hurriedly.

As soon as the videos and pictures of Dimple avoiding paps went viral, the veteran actor was slammed for her rude behaviour.

Netizens react

Eagle-eyed netizens started teasing Dimple for wearing a similar bucket hat that Sunny Deol is seen wearing all this while during his Gadar 2 promotions.

A user wrote, "Why is she wearing Sunny Deol's bucket hat?"

Another mentioned, "Why is she dressed like Michael Jackson though"

The third one mentioned, "That's Sunny Deol' hat"

All you need to know about Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's alleged affair

A few months ago, a Reddit user shared an old video of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol from their Monaco holiday in September 2017. The video showed the alleged couple enjoying their time together, as they tightly held each other's hand while conversing.

The aforementioned video of Dimple and Sunny raised eyebrows and gave rise to Dimple and Sunny's alleged affair.

Work front

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol worked together in films like Narsimha, Arjun, and Gunaah among other

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film was released in theatres on August 11. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.