Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan at his home in Galaxy apartments today. The CM of Maharashtra was accompanied by heavy security and his personnel when he met Salman Khan and Salim Khan at the superstar's home. Pictures of the same have been shared on social media.

The development so far

Two people were nabbed earlier today from Gujarat for firing gunshots at Salman Khan's home yesterday. They are currently under interrogation. Eknath Shinde said that it is his duty to provide security to Salman Khan and thus, he has deployed extra security outside his home. He also said that whether it is Lawrence Bishnoi or someone else, no gangs will be spared in Maharashtra.

Shinde also said that he doesn't wish to comment on what the previous government did to tackle goons and gangs but he is sure of eliminating gangs from the state. Social media went into a tizzy after seeing the pictures of Eknath Shinde visiting Salman's home.

Social media reactions

"That's star power," a user commented.

"Do such a work that even the CM has to visit your home," another user commented.

"Salman should drink mountain dew to eliminate fear," a person commented.

"Become so magnanimous that the CM of the state visits you, no wonder other bollywood celebs r always jealous of Salman & make their PR work day n night living room is so simple most humbled family," read a comment.

"That's Salman Khan's connection that the CM left everything to meet him," another one of the comments read.

"If the same actions would have been taken at the time of Sushant...many big faces would have been behind the bars," one more person opined.

"Salman is so humble, superstar but look at his outdated sofa," read one more of the comments.