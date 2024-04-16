It might have been just a few months since Bigg Boss 17 found its winner, but the audience are already waiting for Bigg Boss OTT 3 to start streaming. Just like Bigg Boss, BB OTT has also found a separate fanbase and keeps the audience glued to their screens for almost two months. While the names of probable contestants for BB OTT 3 have already started floating around, reports suggest that the OTT version might not come back this year.

Yes, you read that right. As per reports, the makers are not planning to launch Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year owing. A report says that owing to back-to-back versions of Bigg Boss results in audience losing interest and that is probably what happened with BB 17 this year. The TRP of the Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui season remained quite low with very high-points.

If the reports indeed turn out to be true, makers will have to buckle up to get better contestants for BB 18. Amid all this, the shooting at Salman Khan's home is also expected to influence the decision of the makers. Arbaaz Khan has shared a long note sharing the state of the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," Arbaaz's statement read.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," he further added.