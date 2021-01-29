Imagine entering an office that looks nothing less than the 17th-century monument Taj Mahal or a luxury hotel with domed ceilings, arches and Mughul architecture.

But to everyone's surprise, this is not a monument but the new Microsoft India Development Centre (or popularly called IDC) which is now open in Noida, a satellite town around New Delhi, inspired by Taj Mahal.

The video of the office space was shared by the Microsoft official handled revealed that the office was inspired by Mughul architecture featuring ivory white corridors with Mughal-era 'jaali work' and domed ceilings.

Worried for the hands of those who built it: Netizens react

The netizens who were left mesmerised started to enquire how to apply for the job after looking at the office space. One wrote, "This is the new Microsoft office in Noida. Want to guess how many coder hands were cut off to make the reception?"

The new office space is spread across the top three floors of a six-story building in Noida and has fine Mughal architecture used across the campus.

The company notes that the project is in line with its commitment to sustainability, and the facility has implemented energy and water conservation practices to reduce its carbon footprint.

This is the third IDC campus in India and will serve as an engineering hub to collaborate and build Microsoft products. Before Noida, Microsoft opened the first IDC in 1998 in Hyderabad followed by second in Bangalore.