Renowned rapper Badshah has given music lovers some of the best songs namely, Proper Patola, Genda Phool, Kar Gayi Chull, Dj wale Babu, Kala Chasmah, and Let's Nacho to name a few.

Needless to say the rapper garners a huge fan following. His fandom is not just limited to millennials or Genz but caters for all age groups. Recently Badhshah's latest song Sanak become popular. However, Just after a month of release, Badshah's latest song, 'Sanak' courted controversy.

The song has so far crossed 22 million views. The rapper apologised to his fans after receiving severe backlash. The rapper said he has already "actioned the replacement" with a new version on all digital platforms to "further avoid hurting anyone."

What is the controversy all about?

According to ANI, a senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district had slammed Badshah for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with alleged obscene words in the song and asked him to remove the objectionable bits and apologise. He further said that he would demand to lodge an FIR against the rapper.

Amid the row, Badshah has now decided to change some parts of the song.

Badshah renders apology

Taking to Instagram. He wrote, "In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection."

He added, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, 'Sanak', sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

Fans came out in support of Badshah

A user wrote, "That was the perfect song as I don't think so there was any single thing going wrong."

Another wrote, "Kuch wrong nahi tha bhai." (There was nothing wrong).

The third one wrote, "I loved Sanak Song!!!!! Pls dont change."

"That song is perfect there is no problem brother", the fourth one mentioned.

Take a look at the video of Sanak.