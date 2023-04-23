On Saturday afternoon, actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, who are currently in Bengaluru, visited Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Malleswaram. Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were with family and friends for lunch at the restaurant.

Several new pictures of the couple were shared by the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) on its Instagram page.

Ahead of Virat's match against RR, cricketer spends time with family and Anushka at Malleswaram, Bengaluru

After the scrumptious lunch, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a note thanking the staff for their hospitality.

"We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat," the note read.

The actor posted a series of photos as part of the Instagram stories of her visit to the restaurant. From eating shera to relishing famous South Indian delicacies the couple had a good time.

Anuska and Virat mobbed outside the eatery

When the fans got to know that Virat and Anushka are at the Malleswaram for lunch. A sea of fans gathered outside the exit gate with mobiles to catch a glimpse of the cricketer and Anushka Sharma.

The power couple was mobbed outside the restaurant and chanted "RCB RCB" as the duo came out of the hotel. Videos and pictures from the restaurant have now surfaced online.

Reportedly, a fan stopped for a selfie when Anushka was getting into the car, however, Virat stopped him.

Virat Kohli got mobbed in Bengaluru ?❤️‍? after lunch date with Anushka nd family . pic.twitter.com/JYHNtDaYMo — `` (@KohlifiedGal) April 22, 2023

RCB vs RR

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to showcase their commitment towards green initiatives as they will play the "Green Game" of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB will wear a green jersey today; here's why

RCB will be donning green jerseys for a special cause – The Go Green Initiative. Every year since 2011 RCB plays one match donning this green jersey, and creating awareness about a healthy and Eco-friendly lifestyle.

These jerseys are made utilising the recycled waste collected at the stadium.

RR is currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB is in the fifth spot with three victories.