Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyance, attitude, fashion sense and being an extrovert. What he is also known for his are his over-the-top actions and gestures. And netizens got to see a glimpse of it recently at an event. Singh was seen jokingly kicking celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha while he was posing in front of the paps.

Netizens lash out

While Rohan might have laughed it off, netizens were furious with Ranveer's gesture. They not only found it uncool but also massively disrespectful. This is what the netizens had to say. "Shame on you ranveer," one user wrote. "That is not cool man," another user wrote. "That is why his movies don't get good openings," a social media user said. "Utterly disrespectful," another social media user commented.

Cirkus failure

Ranveer Singh's last film was Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The film tanked at the box office and failed to create any magic. The film also paved way from merciless trolling. One of Ranveer's filmmaker friends had then told Etimes that the problem with Ranveer lies in his over-enthusiasm.

"The problem with Ranveer is his over-enthusiasm. He gets equally excited about every film. When he is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his world revolves around him. When he's working with Karan Johar, there is no better director in the universe. When it's Rohit Shetty, then Ranveer is singing hosannas for the director. He needs to understand that enthusiasm cannot be a substitute for quality," the filmmaker had said.