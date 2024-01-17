Kangana Ranaut was a vision as she attended Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's wedding reception with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai recently. The diva looked ethereal in a vibrant lehenga choli. She not only posed for the paps but even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' for them. Netizens couldn't believe that the Queen actress turned up for the event after mocking and ridiculing Aamir Khan several times.

Reactions

"Then she says Bollywood has boycotted me," wrote a user. "She hate Bollywood stars but why she came?" another user commented. "Wow Amir Khan must be really matured to invite someone who hates him," a social media user opined. "She abused Mr Amir khan..called him divorce expert..shameless crazy here she showed up," another social media user wrote. "How is she even invited," was one of the questions.

However, there were many who praised Kangana's maturity to attend the event after being invited. Many also complimented her look and style. Kangana had once said that Aamir Khan was her best friend up until her case with Hrithik Roshan started. In several interviews, she has questioned his divorce, blamed him for other divorces in the industry and what not.

What Kangana had said

"Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend... I don't know where those days have gone). One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry," she said in an interview.

Kangana had also indirectly called Aamir Khan a 'divorce expert' and blamed him for ruining the lives of women and children. Withouth naming, she blamed him for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce.

"This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert," the actress wrote.

"Has ruined many women and children's lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about," Ranaut further added.