Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she is ready with the script for Bilkis Bano. Kangana was talking about making films on women empowerment, when a fan asked her is she would be willing to make a film on Bilkis Bano. Responding to it, the Queen actress said that she has researched the content for three years and is ready with a script but hasn't found any takers.

No takers for Bilkis Bano project

Kangana claimed that Netflix, Amazon and some other studios have told her that they won't do politically motivated films. She also alleged that Jio Cinema is not ready to work with her as she supports BJP and at last she spoke about Zee not being an option owing to the merger. "I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years," she wrote.

"But @netflix, @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don't do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don't work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger, what are my options?" she further added.

Kangana roots for Ankita

In other news, Kangana also extended support to her Manikarnika co-star, Ankita Lokhande. She said that she hopes Ankita wins the trophy but also blamed the media for trying to break their family. Sharing a video of Ankita's mother-in-law heaping praise on how she carries herself and her illustrious career in the industry, Kangana said that such tender moments are not shown.

"Media doing their best to break the family, they won't show you how @lokhandeankita's saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end... Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage," Kangana wrote. Kangana Ranaut was last seen as Indira Gandhi in Emergency. She is also all set to play the role of Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming titled – Sita: The Incarnation.