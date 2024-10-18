Shweta Tiwari's latest social media post has left social media gasping for air. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress has raised the temperature with her swimwear pictures. Shweta took a birthday trip to Dubai with her friends and clearly had the time of her life. The diva shared several pictures from her fun outing but the ones where she is seen wearing a bikini have received major comments.

"Shwetu what a bikini look. I can't handle this hotness. And I used to say that if you wear bikini ever you would surely set fire. And finally you did it," wrote a user.

"Who would say she is a mother to 2 kids," another user commented.

"Hard to believe she is 45," read a comment.

"Bikini babe with the thunder thighs," another comment read.

Shweta is one of the fittest and finest actors in the industry. Known for her hit shows, Shweta is now standing rock solid behind her daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is trying to find her feet in the industry. It was back in 2021 that Shweta left everyone surprised with her massive weight loss and stunning transformation.

Shweta's weight loss

Back then, the actress emphasized how there were no shortcuts and it all became possible because of hard work and discipline.

"Weight Loss! Phew... Weight loss is not easy...it's very hard! You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life who make this difficult journey easy and fun!" she had written.