The royal couple -- Prince William and Kate Middleton -- was the guest of honour for this year's Bafta awards and they were quite embarrassed when they entered Royal Albert Hall. When the duke and the duchess arrived, they were welcomed by several enthusiastic fans screaming their lungs out in excitement.

But once they entered the star-studded auditorium, they couldn't feel more awkward when they saw several personalities, giving them a standing ovation along with pin drop silence. The silence was so awkward that even Kate Middleton could not hold herself from saying, "It's so quiet." To which Prince William quickly suggested everyone to sit down, ending the awkwardness as soon as possible.

Prince William is the president of the British Film Academy. He presented the BAFTA Fellowship, a top honour to film editor, Thelma Schoonmaker.

While presenting the award, the Prince commented that her, "Her work has produced some of the most memorable moments in cinema."

During the address, he also praised the work that BAFTA undertakes to develop actors. "Tonight's nominees are a true testament to BAFTA's dedication to funding and supporting that talent."

He also later called Cate Blanchett to the stage to say a few words of appreciation about Thelma. Blanchett was wearing a gown by Christopher Kane and that gown had created quite an uproar on Twitter, where fans compared the jewel's on the dress to the Infinity stones from the Marvel film franchise.

'The Favourite' is a film based upon the Royal family and it had the most number of nominations this year. It also won most of the awards, with 7 wins. Colman, who was elated about the whole award wins, could not hold herself back when she won the award for best actress. She even went ahead and made the award for all three lead actresses by saying, "This is for all three of us. It's got my name on it but we can scratch on some other ones."