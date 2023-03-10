Shah Rukh Khan's wife and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan, is the latest victim of the troll attack. The businesswoman has been under the attack of the virtual army after some of them noticed the home décor and furnishings items listed under her brand name being sold for a gigantic price. One of the products is a dustbin that is priced at Rs 15,000. You read that right!

What the dustbin is made of

"Made of wood this trapezoidal open-top dustbin is compact and can be easily accommodated in any space due to its adaptable shape," the description of the white and grey dustbin says. The item has been priced at Rs 15,340. And this is what netizens have to say about it now. "That dustbin better be magical," one user wrote.

Social media reacts

"The moment a dustbin has more value than you," another user wrote. "15,000 ka dustbin? Can procure a far better design than this at the army canteen at 1/30th of this price lol," a social media user commented. "Definitely ordering the 15k dustbin. These crumpled 500 rs notes on my floor will finally be used somewhere, thanks gauri," another social media user commented.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan's success 'personal'

In other news, Gauri Khan has been heaping praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and its record-breaking spree. SRK also took to social media and thanked fans for watching the film. He also called Pathaan's success "strictly personal".

"It's not the business....it's strictly personal. Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai (hard work, dedication and trust are still alive). Jai Hind," he wrote.