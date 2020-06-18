Danny Masterson, star of That 70s Show has been charged with rape. Reportedly, the actor has been charged with "forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

Danny Masterson is best known for playing the character of Steven Hyde in the hit tv show, That 70s Show. He was reportedly arrested and released after posting bond on a $3.3 million bail. Masterson has apparently denied all charges via a statement released by his attorney, Tom Mesereau.

The statement said that Masterson was innocent, and that they were confident that he would be exonerated when all the evidence finally came to light and the witnesses had the opportunity to testify.

The statement went on to say that both Masterson and his wife were in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations were suddenly resulting in charges being filed. But they and their family were comforted by knowing that ultimately the truth would come out.

According to the release from the L.A. County District Attorney's office, Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman, allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman, and and he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson faces serious jail time if convicted. Apparently, the actor could face up to 45 years to life in prison.