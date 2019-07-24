Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor here on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the horse-trading saying the party that banned cattle auctions had conducted one successfully in Karnataka.

"The party that banned cattle auctions has successfully conducted one in Karnataka! My admiration for the courage and principle shown by D.K. Shivakumar and those Congress MLAs who were neither cajoled nor cudgelled into changing their allegiance. We shall overcome one day," Tharoor tweeted.

His remarks came soon after the 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal-Secular government lost the trust vote on the floor of the Assembly by six votes after a four-day debate on the confidence motion.

Of the 225-member Assembly, 20 were not present in the House for the floor test.

The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led government was facing a major crisis for the last two weeks following the resignation of 17 MLAs.