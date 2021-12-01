In what came as a surprise to many, Jack Dorsey, the maverick behind making Twitter the world's go-to social platform to rant, laud, troll or play simple catch up, resigned as Twitter chief, handing over the reigns of the micro-blogging platform to Indian-American Parag Agrawal. Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

Dorsey's exit put Agrawal under the spotlight, as he joined the high-profile league of Indian and Indian origin honchos, who are calling the shots at global corporations. But Dorsey is trending on Twitter as the company employees took to the platform to share some interesting stories and gratitude - all under the hashtag #ThankYouJack.

In no time, #ThankYouJack become one of the top trending hashtags. But once you go through the tweets under it, it becomes clear that Dorsey is admired dearly. Here are the some of the top tweets that is a touching reminder of how people who had the chance to work with him saw Dorsey as a great leader, a humble being and a visionary.

#ThankYouJack: The Stories

"#ThankYouJack for your amazing leadership. You inspired me to be my authentic self at work, and connected on our shared love for @kendricklamar Best wishes @jack"

"ok so being at Twitter for more than 9 years gives me the privilege to brag that i have a photo w/ @jack when he didn't have a beard. Nope not even a sign of it. #ThankYouJack"

"#ThankYouJack for bringing humility, kindness, courage, and a whole lotta cool to this very special place"

"I've had the pleasure of working with@jack at@square and here at@twitter. The first time I met @jack was at the Michael Brown protest in 2014. The fact that he was in his hometown supporting #blacklivesmatter meant the world to me. #ThankYouJack for representing STL"

"#ThankYouJackfor creating the culture at@Twitter for me to be able to do this on a company All Hands with @jack on the same call. This is my favorite "career milestone."

"My life changed for the better the day I joined Twitter #ThankYouJack"

"People ask me my fav thing about working at Twitter. My first answer is always this. This organization does not tolerate egos; people are humble, thoughtful, and helpful.@jack embodies this and has reinforced it. #thankyoujack"

"#ThankYouJack for everything but especially for leading us during the pandemic with so much empathy and warmth. We will miss you!"

"We're going to miss you! Thank you for making yourself accessible, being principled, inclusive and committed to the success of diverse Tweeps. #ThankYouJack"

This photo below is enough to cheer up the moods.

"#ThankYouJack for embodying the #LoveWhereYouWork culture, leading with humility, empathy, and candor, teaching us gratitude, and making me a matcha latte in 2017."

"Thank you @jack for creating@twitter, for aligning us around our purpose of serving the public conversation, for leading us with integrity and for so much more! #ThankYouJack."

This one's too good to be missed!

"Your CEO could never! Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes @jack is a visionary who led our company with empathy, humility, and heart. Most of all he is just an incredible human! Grateful I had an opportunity to serve under his leadership and be inspired by his purpose."

"A man of many many talents. A truly special person. So honored to have worked with @jack and so grateful for everything I've learned under his leadership."

"If you have an extra hour to choose between bettering yourself or bettering Twitter, I want you to always choose yourself— because that makes us better." OneTeam 2020"

"You always had our back #ThankYouJack"

"The fearless leader who was eager to learn how to say my full name. #ThankYouJack"

"People say Jack is a visionary, he is. He sees around corners years ahead, sees a future that most don't yet see. Working with Jack has been inspiring, intense, emotional, humbling, frustrating! fulfilling. I'm forever grateful. Love you Jack! #ThankYouJack"

"Jack leads with integrity and passion! He pushes boundaries. We are better leaders and a better company because of him. #ThankYouJack"

"Jack made sure to meet every new hire cohort. on my first day he gave a thoughtful and compassionate answer to my q about how we protect data privacy and safety of journalists who are surveilled by governments, a topic I care abt deeply #thankyoujack"

"Endless appreciation and gratitude for your leadership. #ThankYouJack"

"#ThankYouJack Thank you for meeting everyone with a smile on your face always Red heart Even lowly engineers whose opening line was "I work in MAP""

"#ThankYouJack for inspiring us every day on working for a better public conversation & for leading the company with empathy and humility, forever grateful for your example"

"#ThankYouJack for sharing your vision with all of us and for making us feel part of it from day one. Thank you for your leadership, integrity and humility."

"#ThankYouJack for investing in work that was so incredibly important & impactful. For advocating for communities that had long been silenced & ignored. For recognizing your missteps and encouraging us to do the same. For leading with humanity. And for changing my life." - @GodisRivera.

"A true inspiration of leadership. I'm forever grateful for this amazing place you created."



"#ThankYouJack My coolest, most realist CEO ever. Always available for your Tweeps. You will be missed!"

"#ThankYouJack for your inspiring genuine leadership, for all you have done for Twitter and the world and all the magical moments Red heart you have made a lasting impact on all of us."

"Thank you for your empathy, thank you for your leadership, thank you for your kindness #ThankYouJack"

Another interesting snippet from Jack's time as CEO.

"Nowhere else have I been in a place where the CEO made it a point to be available to every new Tweep-and who allows us to be our true selves through his own authenticity and actions. Thank you for the transparency, the heart, the work even when it gets hard.@jack #ThankYouJack"