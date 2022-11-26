Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, however, the star kid is extremely popular among fans, as she is often snapped partying with her close buddies. Be it Diwali or Halloween, Nysa never fails to amaze her fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Recently the actress celebrated Thanksgiving with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend, Tania Shroff and Orhan Awatramani.

Orhan shares pictures and videos from the Thanksgiving party

Orhan has shared a carousel of pictures and videos from the scrumptious dinner on his Instagram profile. Nysa Devgn looked ravishing in a red top and blue shorts. She was seen having a gala time with her friends- model Neelam Kaur Gill, Mahikaa Rampal and Tania Shroff.

In the videos shared by Orry, Nysa, Mahikaa and others were seen dancing their hearts out.

Bollywood stars flocked to Orhan's Instagram profile and showered love on the pictures.

Orhan's rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Miss u baby." While Khushi Kapoor added, "Miss u my fav icon."

While Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Cutie" with a red heart icon, and her sister Samiksha wrote, "Here's to gratitude baby."

Who is Orhan Awatramani? Every Bollywood star kid's best friend

Reportedly, Orhan is a social activist from Mumbai and is a trained animator. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was his classmate, and have graduated together. Orhan is also Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's close friend.

Not only does he have friends in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Pictures and videos of Orry hanging out with the Kardashians have been time and again surfaced online. From Kylie Jenner to Travis Scott, the popular internet sensation is quite friendly.