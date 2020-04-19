Stylish star Allu Arjun has thanked Switzerland for its touching gesture to display the Indian flag in the Swiss Alps to spread the message of unity, hope, and solidarity during the coronavirus outbreak.

Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstadter has been lighting up a spectacular display of the flags of different countries on the majestic 14,690 feet mountain of Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps since March 24. This is meant to symbolise solidarity amid the global coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, he flaunted the spectacular Indian tricolor on the majestic mountain of Matterhorn in Switzerland.

Zermatt Tourism tweeted the photo of this spectacular view on April 18 and wrote, "The Indian flag on the Matterhorn, Switzerland's landmark, is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians. #Hope #Zermatt #Matterhorn @MySwitzerlandIN."

Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways, tweeted, "Under the global leadership of @NarendraModi ji, India & world will definitely overcome #Covid19 pandemic. In a show of solidarity with India, Switzerland illuminates Matterhorn Mountain in the colours of Indian Tricolours on Friday. Thank you @zermatt_tourism for the gesture."

The news about this spectacular display of the Indian flag thrilled the people across the country. Many of them took to Twitter to share their excitement soon after hearing the news. Some celebs, political leaders and army officers also expressed their joy over it and Allu Arjun was one among the celebs.

Allu Arjun tweets pic

Allu Arjun tweeted the pic of the spectacular scenery and wrote, "Thank you Switzerland especially Zermatt for showing solidarity for India Flag of India in its fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. Never thought I would see Matterhorn is Tricolours. Very Touching Gesture. Thank you for the love. INDIA @zermatt_tourism @MySwitzerland_e #Matterhorn."

Singer tweeted, "PROUD MOMENT! Flag of India #Matterhorn Mountain in #Switzerland lights up with the Indian flag in show of solidarity against coronavirus...Magnificent!"

Lt Gen Satish Dua wrote, "Posted a pic ystd of Tricolour projected on Switzerland's iconic peak, Matterhorn to express solidarity. When my friend Swiss Defence Attache in Delhi sent me this, couldn't resist posting Thank youFlag of Switzerland Every night the 14,692-ft high peak is lit up with flag of different country."