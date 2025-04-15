A picture speaks a thousand words. A day after new threats, Salman Khan seems to have responded to the haters with an intense message and a powerful picture. On April 14, Salman Khan received new death threats. This came almost a year after few unidentified gunmen had opened fire at his Bandra home.

Several news channels reported yesterday that unidentified people called up Mumbai traffic police control room and gave threats to Salman. In the call, they threatened to blow up Salman Khan's car with a bomb. This is not the first time the actor has received death threat. Police have lodged a complaint and are now investigating the origin of the call.

Salman gives it back to the haters

Amid all this, Salman Khan seems to have given it back to the haters with an intense pic. The Sikandar actor took to social media to share a close up look at his beefed-up body in the gym. Khan could be seen working out with drops of sweat trickling down his face. If the picture wasn't doing the talking, it was his caption that made it all pretty clear.

Salman's post

"Thank u for the motivation," Salman Khan wrote sharing the pictures. As soon as Salman dropped the post, several Bollywood celebs flocked to comment on his pic. Varun Dhawan dropped several fire emojis. Ranveer Singh wrote, "HARD HARD".

Reactions

"Tiger coming back in form," wrote a social media user. "Good to see him getting back to shape," another social media user commented. "Bhaijaan will rise like never before, prepare yourself," read a comment. "Bhai is back," another comment read.

Salman Khan has also been receiving a lot of flak for his recent release - Sikandar - opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Social media trends urged the actor to reinvent himself and also suggested him to not do massy roles anymore.