In order to mark one year anniversary of the Triple Talaq ban which was passed in August last year, the BJP has decided to celebrate the day extensively as Muslim Women's Rights Day across the country. On this day, Muslim Women's Right Protection Bill was passed and triple talaq was abolished in 2019.

Last year, the parliament passed the bill on July 31 and On August 1 it received the President's assent. Now the event is being celebrated as Muslim Women's Right Day or the Muslim Mahila Adhikar Divas.

Union ministers to hold virtual conference with 'Muslim sisters'

Union Ministers, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are coming forward and will address women through virtual video conferencing on July 31st. The celebrations will take place across the country on July 31 and August 1.

During the conference, stories of women who felt liberated after the bill was passed will be shared on social media.

The women's wing of the BJP has been tasked to reach out and connect with "Muslim sisters" through virtual meetings and at least 100 Muslim women intellectuals will be reached out to in every state to articulate the significance of the move, ordered the BJP president.

Currently, the BJP is posting video and pictures with the #ThankYouModiBhaijaan. A certain section of Muslim women are thanking Prime Minister Modi for his decision last year.

While August 1 will mark the completion of a year of triple talaq bill, August 5 will see the first year of completion of the decision on abrogation of Article 370.

The BJP now has decided to kick off nationwide celebrations through virtual rallies, connect with intellectuals, video conferences with media and social media campaigns and national leaders thronging Jammu, Ladakh and Srinagar on August 5.

The Triple Talaq Ban

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Triple Talaq Bill, making the practice of giving instant triple talaq orally a criminal offence with provisions of a jail term of up to three years.

The Triple Talaq Bill or Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which prohibits divorce by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one occasion by their husbands was passed by both houses of Parliament.

It was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite the opposition's demand for its scrutiny by a Standing Committee. Subsequently, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha, with the government mustering numbers for its smooth sailing in the Upper House where it still lacks majority support.