The year 2023 seems to be extremely enriching full of good box-office numbers, definitely after three years of dry spell. 2023 is seen in different genres of films that movie-goers can enjoy. After the success of Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 last week saw three films clashing at the box-office -- The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 and Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi. All the films faired below average as the foothold of Jawan and Gadar 2 is strong.

On October 6, 2023, Friday three films were released in cinema halls one of which was Akshay Kumar's Mission

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Karan Kundrra starrer Thank You for Coming. And Sunny Deol's son's debut film Dono.

Thank you for coming social media review

Back in 2000 sex comedies namely Kya Kool Hai Hum, Grand Masti and several other films created rage at the box office as they spoke about so-called taboo subjects. The slapstick comedy had a different audience back then.

@ishehnaaz_gill said “No role big or small, but shoul be impactful”



My girl you nail it, Proud moment for all #ShehnaazGill Fans ❤️❤️??#ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/05pKybijNV — Sukhvinder (@sukhvin50992233) October 6, 2023

And now in 2023, sex comedy and the need for sexual pleasure are touched up but now from women's perspective. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in the film Thank You Coming showcase the importance and need for sex in women's lives and their perspective on sex, foreplay and orgasm. The film is bold, blunt, progressive and talks about self-love.

Directed by Karan Boolani, the latest theatrical release has garnered huge attention from movie-goers and they flocked to theatres to watch the film on Friday.

Cinephiles who watched the film shared their reactions on social media.

A section of netzines loved the film and lauded the makers for touching upon a bold topic, especially the female protagonist talking about it.

Finally watched this masterpiece. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5



Movie: It’s a must watch movie not just for women but men as well. The movie teaches you to be unapologetically yourself! Love yourself and live your life on your own terms and conditions! 1/6#ShehnaazGill#ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/BBEyVWIJPB — ❝ᎶURᎮRᏋᏋT❞  (@Gurpreetsingh08) October 6, 2023

Fans hailed Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani's comic timing, Dolly Singh's punches and Kusha's extended cameo. While Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor had an important role to play in the film.

#ThankYouForComingReview

People didn’t like the movie so please janta man tha dekhne ka nahi dekho use acha oh paiso se Kuch bacho ko Khanna khila do ya kitab kharid do,



Even the trailer wasn’t watchable,

Youth ko Kia he Sikhana chah rahe hai @EktaaRKapoor ?#abhisha #abhiya pic.twitter.com/nBVWkamlQp — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) October 6, 2023

Fans praised the filmmakers for making a film on a subject which is still taboo in 2023.

A user wrote, "A viewer stated, "#ThankYouForComing is entertaining - packs with one-liners which will entertain you but besides all this film, the film says the most important story in the subtle way that will stay with you."

Another wrote, "#ThankYouForComing An 'ouch on the couch' comic caper. Bhumi and the gal gang are a complete riot; while Karan Boolani does a fab job as a debut director. This is not a picture; it's a 'pill' - Happy ending guaranteed!"

#ThankYouForComimg #Review (⭐️⭐️⭐️✨️Stars)

Fierce Female Brigade At Their Vocal Best?????

Spearheaded by @bhumipednekar as Kanika Kapoor is the Heart & Soul of the film, is pretty hell bent on exploring her Sexualty and in the Process Discovers Herself?Where as… pic.twitter.com/bGvPlCCsXA — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) October 5, 2023

The third one mentioned, "Saw First Day First Show of #ThankYouForComing .. Nice One .. Girls will like it in the majority though but for Me @kkundrra Bhaii ji's role @AnilKapoor'ssir role was nice n classy."

OneWordReview...#ThankYouForComing: BOLD.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Brave, bold, fearless, progressive, entertaining… The non-stereotypical plot + unadulterated discussion on tabooed topics are sure to spark off conversations… #BhumiPednekar puts up a solid act… Not a flawless film,… pic.twitter.com/D3WzSshQfF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2023

The movie premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on 15 September 2023. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

With three films running successfully in the theatres which one are you planning to watch?