Love seems to have finally won. Atharvaa's brother Akash Murali and Thalapathy Vijay's niece Sneha Britto have reportedly convinced their families and taken approval for their relationship from their elders. Now, the couple is getting ready for their engagement.

The Love Story:

The story goes like this. Akash Murali, son of late Tamil actor Murali and brother of Atharvaa, and Sneha Britto, granddaughter of filmmaker-actor SA Chandrasekhar' sister and niece of Vijay, have been in love for years now.

It is said that Akash Murali and Sneha Britto were classmates when they studied together in Singapore. Their friendship gradually turned into love, but there was reportedly some opposition from the families as they belong to different religions.

Akash Murali is a Hindu, while Sneha Brittu is a Christian. However, the couple has finally managed to convince their families and ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Engagement

If the latest reports are to be believed, Akash Murali and Sneha Britto will have their engagement on 6 December at the Leela Palace in Chennai. Vijay, who is busy with the shooting of his untitled movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, in New Delhi, is expected to take a break from the shooting to attend the family function.

The relationship is bringing in the two reputed families of Kollywood.

Akash Murali is prepping up for his debut in his films and owns a restaurant. Sneha Britto is also into hotel industry and runs educational institutions. Their marriage date is likely to be firmed up at the engagement.