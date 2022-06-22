Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following in and outside the country. After leading the Chennai franchise in the Indian Premier League for four title triumphs, Dhoni has earned massive admiration amongst cricket fans in Tamil Nadu. Popularly known as Thala, Dhoni has himself confessed the love and affection he gets from the people in the state and has decided that he will play his last game of IPL at Chepauk stadium as a tribute to his fans.

Earlier, Dhoni signed a famed actor from South India Nayanthara in one of the films produced under his production house. In the latest development, Dhoni is reportedly set to produce mega star Thalapathy Vijay's film and the official announcement of the same will be done on June 22, which is also the actor's birthday. The reports also stated that Thalapathy Vijay will be releasing the first look of his film Thalapathy 66 on June 21.

Reports have further suggested that Thala will not just produce the film but will also make a small cameo in the movie. Earlier, Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, had launched Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited in 2020 seeking to establish themselves as leading producers in Kollywood aka the Tamil film industry. Notably, Dhoni has been successful in Bollywood as well, as a movie based on his life 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput as the Indian cricket turned out to be a major success at the box office.

The film also marked a debut for actresses Kiara Advani and Disha Patani and was produced by Arun Pandey. As far as cricket is concerned, Dhoni will continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 after a disappointing IPL 2022. Notably, Chennai had a forgettable season as they were knocked out of the league stage after consistently losing the games on the trot in the 15th edition of the league.