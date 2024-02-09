Here is an interesting twist to the tale. Thalapathy Vijay announced the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazham (TVK), through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The actor also confirmed that he would be quitting cinema to focus on his political career. His retirement decision has created a ruckus among his fans. However, rumour mills are churning out stories that the actor is indeed taking a long break rather than quitting. He is likely to make a comeback in 2027 after facing the 2026 state elections.

Looks like Vijay is all set to follow the footsteps of MGR who continued acting in films despite being in politics. The well-known tale is about MGR delaying his swearing-in ceremony by a week to fulfil his prior commitments. Additionally, it is reported that Vijay might take a hiatus from the film industry following his political announcement to underscore his commitment to the new role he intends to assume.

According to sources, Vijay perceives this as a strategic approach, believing that people will trust him more when he dedicates all his time to them. He has conveyed this stance to those with whom he discusses his political aspirations.

Presently, the actor is getting ready for his upcoming project called GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time), helmed by director Venkat Prabhu. This film stars Vijay in a dual role and features a stellar cast, including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, and more. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the AGS Entertainment banner, GOAT has generated significant excitement among fans.

There is a strong buzz that Vijay's last film Thalapathy 69 will be helmed by Vetrimaaran. Other names linked to the project are Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson, and Shankar. Recently after the success of Jawan, director Atlee confirmed that he is writing a multistarrer with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, however, with Vijay's decision to quit fans are wondering whether the union of the superstars will ever happen. Then there is Leo 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the sequel is expected to link Kaithi and Vikram in LCU.

Let's look at some economics too! According to industry estimates, there's a potential loss of Rs 1000 crore looming over the Tamil film fraternity. This projection is based on the consistent success of Vijay's films, which have been blockbuster hits, not only raking in substantial revenue during their theatrical releases but also commanding a significant viewership on television and OTT platforms during premieres.

The departure of this superstar could disrupt the industry's financial success and audience engagement. Presently, Vijay signs two films annually, collectively amassing nearly Rs. 1,000 crore. Last year, both Varisu and Leo, featuring Vijay, were released, with Varisu earning Rs. 310 crores and Leo garnering Rs. 620 crores. The combined box office earnings from these two films reached approximately Rs. 930 crore.

Amidst all the rumours and speculations, the news of Vijay's comeback is undeniably a source of relief for fans, even if it ends up being nothing more than a rumour.