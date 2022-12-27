The audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is the latest talk of the town. An ocean of fans went berserk when the actor made his entry. Vijay's electrifying speech is another major highlight of the event. However, what caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans is how the actor politely ignored his parents while greeting the guest. The video is going viral and is trending on social media platforms.

Vijay's relationship with his father soured after the latter tried to register Vijay's fan club as a political party under All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. The move irked the actor who distanced himself from his father's political turn. He also released a firm statement saying that there is no relation between him and his father's political ambitions.

After the news got public, Vijay issued a firm statement distancing himself from his father's political efforts. , "I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly," he had said in the statement. The actor also filed a civil lawsuit against 11 persons, including his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba regarding the same.

The Beat of #VaaThalaivaa at Our Sound Check ❤️‍? 3 Am Energy Is different ?????

Tat too for Our Dearest #Thalapathy ?????#VarisuAudioLaunch ?? @actorvijay Anna ? #VarisuAlbum ?? pic.twitter.com/IVORTWcYhV — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 26, 2022

Some of the key highlights of the event was the actor singing the superhit Ranjithame with the trademark hook step leaving Rashmika Mandanna blushing. Vijay who is usually inactive on social media also posted a selfie video from the event with the caption, "EnNenjilKudiirukkum." The clip scored millions of views within minutes of posting.