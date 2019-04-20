A couple of months ago, Karunakaran had a war-of-words with the fans of Vijay on a social media site. The issue went to an extent where the Tamil actor had threatened them of filing a police complaint for abusing him on Twitter. Almost six months after the episode, he is letting bygones be bygones and has made peace with them.

"I actually don't hate any one .I feel sorry I should not have used that word hate @actorvijayAnna one of my favourite he knows I am sorry if I have hurt any one by words on social media... I mean it Sorry. [sic]" Karunakaran tweeted, thereby drawing the curtains on the issue which occurred in October 2018.

It was all started over an apparent potshot at Vijay for telling 'Kutty kathai' (short story) at the audio launch function of Sarkar. The fans of Thalapathy did not take his comment lightly and abused him non-stop for a few days.

Karunakaran was unaffected by their criticism and gave a befitting reply to a fan as he wrote, "Thamby i will post the certificates of what my dad did for this country as RAW officer also please be informed only reason I started Hating Vijay sir is his abusive fake troll IDS like you and nothing else @actorvijay. [sic]"

With the apology coming from Karunakaran over his outbursts, the fans of Vijay seem to have put the incident behind as they have welcomed his gesture.