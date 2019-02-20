Vijay is a quiet by nature and fans rarely get to see him bonding with other actors. Here is one such clip where Thalapathy is enjoying a joke cracked by fast-growing star Sivakarthikeyan.

A clip is doing on social media sites where Sivakarthikeyan is sharing a light moment with Vijay. Thalapathy is seen laughing, repeatedly. Apparently, the duo sat together at an event organised by the Nadigar Sangam.

It is a 30-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media sites. Vijay, normally, interacts less with others at public forums and it is a rare moment where he is laughing at a joke cracked by another actor. Hence, it has turned out to be a special clip not just for Thalapathy fans, but also for the fans of Sivakarthikeyan.

The video clip, which is doing rounds on Twitter, can be seen below:

On the professional front, Thalapathy has joined hands with Atlee Kumar for the third time after superhit movie Theri and blockbuster Mersal. The shooting of the untitled movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is underway in Chennai.

13-year old Kapish Poovaiyaar of Super Singer 6 fame has joined the shooting of the movie at Binny Bills. It has to be noted that he has sung the intro song of Vijay in the movie.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is working on R Ravikumar's movie. It is a science fiction flick in which Rakul Preet plays the female lead. He will be joining hands with PS Mithran for a thriller, produced by RD Raja. The actor's next release is Mr Local, which will hit the screens on 1 May.