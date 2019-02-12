Thalapathy Vijay, undoubtedly, has a huge fan following in Kerala. His movies get a warm welcome from his fans, something similar to the reception that his films receive in Tamil Nadu. Now, an MLA's statement further proves his popularity in God's Own Country, although the comments have left the fans of Mohanlal and Mammootty fuming.

PC George, the MLA from the Poonjar constituency in Kottayam district, has claimed that Thalapathy has more fan following than the current Mollywood superstars in Kerala. He made this comment during a TV debate which has created a controversy.

"I have seen in my own eyes where thousands of his fans pouring litres of milk on his life-sized cutouts," PC George stated in the debate show in Kairali TV.

The MLA's comment is being slammed by the fans of Mohanlal and Mammootty on social media sites. According to them, they admit that Keralites enjoy Vijay's movies, but praising to such an extent is an insult to local stars.

It may be recalled that an Assistant Collector of Palakkad district had also hailed Vijay's popularity in Kerala.

In box office terms, Kerala is a strong forte of Vijay. Except for Puli, all his movies have done immensely well in God's Own Country. As a result, the actor had done his bit when the state was hit by the deadly flood last year.

On the professional front, Vijay is joining hands with Atlee Kumar for the third time. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.