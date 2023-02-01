Director Lokesh Kanagara's next film with Thalapathy Vijay is the latest talk of the town. The director has already revealed that his film (tentatively titled Thalapathy 67) will have a perfect blend of mass and class elements for fans to cheer. There are reports that the film will be a part of the director's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The project is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio. Once again Anirudh will compose music for this commercial potboiler. Vijay is likely to sport a salt-and-pepper look for the film as he will play the role of a gangster in his late 40s. In addition, the film will also have a strong female lead played by Trisha.

Thalapathy 67 team has jetted off to Kashmir for their next schedule. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist while director Gautam Menon, Muslim, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sandy are also part of the cast. There is also a buzz that actor Vikram is likely to make a special appearange very similar to Rolex from Vikram. It is still not clear whether Karthi or Kamal Haasan will be a part of this action thriller.