Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) yesterday with fever cold and cough. According to the hospital bulletin, he is under observation and is likely to be discharged in two days. Doctors have reportedly advised complete bed rest for the star.

On the work front, the actor is currently working on the much-awaited Indian 2 which has been in the making for quite a long time. Kamal Haasan will return as the iconic Senapathy to help a young man expose corrupt politicians through social media. The Shankar directorial will also feature Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.

Tamil Nadu | Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is recovering well and will be discharged in a day or two: Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai



Other interesting projects in the pipeline include Vikram 2 where agent Vikram will finally have a face-off with Rolex. Time and again director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that the team would be back for a sequel soon. At the trailer launch of director Gautham Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu,' the actor also confirmed that a sequel to 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', his immensely popular action thriller with director Gautham Menon, was very much on the cards. "Gautham Menon had discussed the gist of 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2' a couple of years ago. Sadly, Corona played spoilsport. However, it will definitely happen again. Vels Film International has been asking me to a do movie for them, and I am not ready to miss out on such opportunities. We will finalise the project at the earliest," he said amidst cheers and claps.