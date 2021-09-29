Just days after the formal announcement, the rumours around the female lead in Vijay's 66th movie, produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, have started doing rounds.

Top Contenders

Speculations are rife that three top heroines have been approached by the makers of the movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 66. Bollywood's fast-growing star Kiara Advani, South India's one of the most sought after actresses Rashmika Mandanna and well-known actress Keerthy Suresh.

Kiara Advani is currently working in Shankar's upcoming movie with Ram Charan and is yet to make her debut in Kollywood. Keerthy Suresh had earlier paired up with Vijay in Bairavaa while Rashmika, who had been desperately waiting to share screen space with Thalapathy, missed out on the opportunities on a few occasions.

Rashmika was approached for Master but the talks did not progress after Malavika Mohanan was finalized. Her name was doing rounds to play the female lead in Vijay's latest flick Beast as well.

It has to be seen whether Rashmika will turn lucky this time.

Thalapathy 66 was formally announced on Sunday

In a press release, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations said that it is a proud moment for the production house. The message read, "With immense pleasure and happiness we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil Film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much-anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning than being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us."

Vamshi Paidipally will be directing the movie which will be jointly funded by Dil Raju and Shirish. The press added, "Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will be associated with this prestigious project. All the important information regarding the title and the crew will be announced officially very soon. We request you all to join us in this amazing journey and seek your blessings and good wishes."