Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Master has given a new lease of life to the theatrical business which was hit by the Covid-19. The Tamil film, which was released for Pongal festival, is completing its 25-day theatrical run on Saturday, 6 February.

A Special Fans' Celebration Show

Many theatres across Tamil Nadu are having special shows for fans. Notably, Ram Muthuram Cinemas is having a success celebration show at a nominal price. "You gave us the Biggest Box Office Collection of this Decade & It's Time to give it back to you all !! Get ready Thalapathy Bloods #Master Success Celebration Show Sunday 9.30AM only @ Rs. 50. We've something special for the family audience as well, coming in next tweet. [sic]" a tweet from the official handle from the theatre read.

Master Beats Baahubali 2 Record

Going by the reports online, Master has reportedly minted over Rs 140 crore in Tamil Nadu. It has beaten the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2. The Vijay-starrer is now on the verge of beating the record of the actor's previous blockbuster film Bigil, which had earned Rs 143 crore in its home territory.

In Chennai alone, Master has made a collection of Rs 11+ crore. Interestingly, the film, on its 25th day, is having 150+ shows despite the flick hitting the OTT platform, last week.

A Game Changer

The success of the film has given confidence to the entire Indian film industry. As a result, the producers of A-list actors, who had cold feet to reveal the release dates, have now announced the release dates.

Master is a crime thriller in which Vijay plays the role of a caretaker at the juvenile detention facility. The death of two innocents makes the alcohol-addict open his eyes to the illegal activity happening in the juvenile detention facility.

His fight to save the lives of young children from drug addiction and crime activities form the crux of the storyline. Vijay Sethupathi has played the role of the antagonist named Bhavani, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen in the role of an NGO volunteer.