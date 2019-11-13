Vijay has once again preferred to work with a young director to established filmmakers. After meeting many and coming across a lot of scripts, he has decided to work with Magizh Thirumeni of Thadam fame in his 65th movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65.

Thalapathy 65 Finalised Last Month

A source has told DTNext that Vijay is impressed with Magizh Thirumeni's script and given his green signal for the project. "The film will be high on action, a genre which is Magizh's forte. Vijay heard the script during the schedule break of Vijay 64 in the last week of October and was impressed. They are taking things forward," the website quotes the source as saying.

Thalapathy 65 Launch

The excited young filmmaker is currently working on Udhayanidhi Stalin's next film. "Magizh is currently focusing on the pre-production of his next with Udhayanidhi Stalin. Once Thalapathy 64 releases in April, the shoot of his 65th project will go on floors from June 2020," the source adds.

Vijay is one of the few stars who are open to work with young filmmakers. It has to be noted that his current untitled movie is helmed by two-film old Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Leading Names Rejected

Many filmmakers had thrown their rings to work with Vijay in his 65th film. Notably, Mohan Raja, Perarasu, Pandiraj and Arunraja Kamaraj had approached him. In the end, Magizh Thirumeni has got the opportunity to work with Thalapathy.

Vijay, who is basking in the success of recently-released Tamil movie Bigil, will be working on the project for a few more months on Lokesh Kangaraj's film, which is scheduled for release in April for Tamil New Year. His Thalapathy 65 might be aimed for release for Pongal 2021.