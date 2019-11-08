Atlee Kumar's Diwali release Bigil has turned out to be a profitable venture for the distributors in Chennai. The Tamil movie has successfully completed its two-week run in theatres across the city and retained majority of its screens although the screen count of Karthi's Kaithi has seen a substantial increase.

In fact, the change in the release plans of Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma has turned out to be a blessing for both the movies. "Since #AdithyaVarma has been pushed , it is only #Bigil & #Kaithi who are going to be the main screen stealers of this weekend :) 2-2 shows each in #RGBVettri from Nov 8th ! [sic]" Rakesh Gowthaman, the managing director of Vettri Theatres, revealed on Twitter.

Fantastic Opening

Bigil had got a fantastic opening in Chennai although it did not break the record of Vijay's previous film Sarkar (Rs 2.26 crore), but it managed to become get the biggest opener of 2019 by minting Rs 1.79 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

1st Weekend

The gigantic hype ensured Bigil to do earth-shattering business in the next two days to end its first weekend at Rs 5.26 crore. The Diwali holiday helped the sports drama to come up with a similar performance as it raked in Rs 1.72 crore on its fourth day (Monday).

10 Days Collection

In the weekdays, the business of Bigil witnessed a normal drop, but the movie maintained the good momentum to end its first week at Rs 8.93 and second weekend at Rs 10.78 crore in Chennai.

In this week, the AGS Entertainment funded film has added Rs 93 lakh to its total to complete its second week at Rs 11.71 crore. Check out the day-wise collection of the Vijay-starrer in Chennai: