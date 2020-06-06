The hunt for the heroine in AR Murugadoss' next movie with Vijay has continued as the makers are yet zero in on the the actress who will romance the actor. Even as the process is on, it is now reported that Madonna Sebastian has been brought on board.

Premam Girl

As per the reports, Madonna Sebastian has been signed to play an important role, but it is not clear whether she is the main female lead or plays the second fiddle in the movie. The makers of the movie are expected to give updates about the project on the occasion of Vijay's birthdya on 22 June.

Of late, there were rumours of Pooja Hegde being signed to play the female lead. Reacting to the speculations, she tweeted, "Hello hello. Let's not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven't signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed Thank you. [sic]"

Also, reports say that Kajal Aggarwal has been been approached.

The forthcoming movie is produced by Sun Pictures. S Thaman has been signed to score the music for the movie, which is presently being referred to as Thalapathy 65.

Coming back to Madonna Sebastian, she made her debut with Malayalam blockbuster Premam. She entered Kollywood with Vijay Sethupathi's Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum. Kavan, Pa Paandi, Junga and Vaanam Kottatum are her other Tamil movies.