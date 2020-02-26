Sun Pictures seems to be planning to pull of something big which could be a big treat to the fans of Tamil cinema. The production house is rumoured to be in talks with Ajith Kumar for a movie, but interesting part of the story is that it has approached the actor to do a cameo in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe before working on a full-fledged film.

Annaatthe Unites Rajini and Ajith

Going by the rumours, there is a powerful cameo in Annaatthe and the makers want Ajith to do the said role. The talks are still in progress and industry insiders believe that there is a less chance of Thala turning down the offer considering the amount of respect he has for Rajinikanth.

Why Ajith is unlikely to Reject the Offer?

Moreover, Ajith shares a good personal relationship with Rajinikanth. If the news turn out to be true, it will be a rare moment in Tamil history where Thala and Thalaivar, two big stars of Kollywod, share screen space for the first time.

Not to forget, the bonding shared by Ajith with Siruthai Siva with whom he worked in four movies like Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam.

Sun Pictures to Fund Thala 61?

Sun Pictures is also in talks with Ajith for his next movie, presently referred to as Thala 61. Siruthai Siva is said to be helming the project. On the other hand, the actor is busy with his upcoming movie Valimai.

Coming back to Annaatthe, the movie has Nayanthara playing the female lead. Meena, Khusbhu Sundar and Keerthy Suresh are part of the cast. Prakash Raj, Sathish and others are part of the supporting cast.

The Kalanidhi Maran-funded Annaatthe has the music of D Imman, while Vetri is the cinematographer. Ruben is the editor of the movie. The shooting of the movie is progressing at a brisk pace and movie will light the screens for Diwali.