Nayanthara is easily ahead of her contemporaries because of her ability to do female-centric movies and also making it commercially successful flicks. She has been smart when it comes to picking up scripts, nicely balancing between regular mass films and off-beat content-oriented movies.

Nayanthara Got Biggest-ever Pay-check for Darbar

Hence, it is not surprising to see Nayanthara getting a big pay-check. Today, the actress is the highest-paid actress of South India. For her recent film, Darbar with Rajinikanth, the 34-year old has got an impressive hike in her remuneration.

Unconfirmed reports on internet had claimed that Nayanthara was paid Rs 10.5 crore for the Rajinikanth-starrer. It was less when compared to the remunerations of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss who had received Rs 100 crore (+ GST) and Rs 41 crore, respectively.

Later, producer K Rajan, who has very good contact in film industry, admitted that she was paid a bomb, but clarified that she did not get Rs 10.5 crore.

"My sources told me that she was paid Rs 5.5 crore, K Rajan stated. If true, she has got 37.5 hike in her salary for the Rajinikanth's film. Normally, she used to get Rs 4 crore per film and used to get around Rs 3.5 crore for moderate-budget film.

How much will Nayan get for Annaatthe?

K Rajan, in the same interview, said that Sun Pictures has slashed Rajini's remuneration from Rs 100 crore to Rs 75 crore for Annaatthe. "Lyca Productions is a corporate company, but Sun Pictures is a company based in Tamil Nadu. So, local companies will always pay less," he said.

It is now said that she might have got around Rs 4.5 crore for the Sirtuthai Siva-directorial film, which has an ensemble cast comprising of Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she is currently working on Mookuthi Amman, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Annaatthe.