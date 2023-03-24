It is often said that "Money does not change people. It unmasks them." For a 47-year-old Thai man, his wife appears to have given credence to the saying. A man named Narin has filed a lawsuit against his wife accusing her of hiding a 12 million baht ($353,000 approx.) lottery prize and marrying her lover.

Narin sought the assistance of a renowned Thai lawyer, Narong Kaewphet, on 11 March 2023 to take legal action against his wife Chaweewan, 43. He claimed that he had married his wife around two decades ago. Chaweewan contended that they had broken up several years before her lottery win and remarriage. The case is currently under investigation.

"I was shocked and did not know what to do. I am disappointed. I did not expect that my wife of 20 years would do this to me. I only had 60,000 baht ($1800 approx.) left in my bank account because I gave money to her every month. I want to call out for justice and the money that I deserve," Narin told a local news outlet.

To Overcome Financial Woes

Narin stated that he had married Chaweewan 20 years ago in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum in Thailand's Northeastern region. They have three daughters. He told Thaiger that the family had incurred a debt of over 2 million baht ($59,000 approx.). Hence, the couple decided to relocate to South Korea in 2014 and seek remunerative employment opportunities in order to repay the debt.

While Narin remained in South Korea and continued working, Chaweewan went back to Thailand to care for their children. He insisted that he transferred around 27,000 to 30,000 baht ($800 to $890 approx.) per month to his family following his wife's return to their home country. However, the 47-year-old eventually learnt a shocking truth from his daughters: his wife had won 12 million baht ($354,000 approx.) in a lottery and hid it from him.

When Narin attempted to contact Chaweewan, she ignored him. Thus, Narin decided to confront her. He travelled back to Thailand on 3 March 2023. Nothing could have prepared Narin for what he was about to face after arriving home–Chaweewan had wedded her new lover, a police officer, on 25 February 2023.

Marriage: Official or Not Official?

Narin told Thaiger that despite being married for two decades, he and Chaweewan had not signed an official marriage certificate. While this may appear to complicate Narin's case, his lawyer insists that it does not. According to him, Narin is entitled to the money despite not being married officially.

Narong said that the couple's relatives and friends were aware of their relationship–an acknowledgement that he says is sufficient to declare their marriage official. He explained that any assets earned by the couple during the course of their relationship must be shared by them in the event of a breakup or a divorce.

Interestingly, Chaweewan has filed a complaint against her 'ex-husband' for defamation. She maintains that she had not concealed the lottery prize from Narin. Chaweewan also stated that Narin had broken up with her over the phone in 2019 and that her neighbours were witnesses to the incident.

She further asserted that the sum Narin deposited in their daughters' bank accounts was much lower than what he claims: only 3,000 to 4,000 baht ($90 to $120 approx.) per month. The case is currently being investigated by the police and other related departments.