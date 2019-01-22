Teyana Taylor has squashed rumors that her husband Iman Shumpert got another woman pregnant after the couple had a threesome. The internet was abuzz with rumors that the NBA star is the father of porn star Alby Rydes' two-month-old daughter Azariah.

The 27-year-old artist took to Twitter to deny the reports. She wrote: "1. I've never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I'm upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn "WTP" video on time, per usual. 3. It's really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I'd kill him End of story."

Adding on, Alby also took to her Instagram Story, and cleared the air. She shared: "I refuse to entertain fake rumors life is too big and time is too short to get caught up in empty drama..BUT to protect my energy i have to respond. Whoever is spreading these rumors just know ITS FAKE NEWS AND IT AINT HIS BABY."

"Yall should be ashamed for creating this negative energy and throwing it around like it wont effect (sic) anyone," she continued. "I had my baby with the man i was dating and that man aint Iman. So please stop making fake stories just to get some likes and for everyone else believing these blogs is a no better person. Now leave me the f**k alone."

Iman and Teyana tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together, Junie, in December 2015. They also made a joint appearance in Kanye West's Fade video.

In March 2018, Teyana talked about the intimate shower kissing scene in the music video to People. She said: "It was so cute because he was scared one of the times in the shower scene. He was like, 'All these men are gonna be in here and I got my butt out,' and I was like 'Well, everybody's professional and it's a scene, so some people are gonna have to be in here, but for the most part everybody will be gone."

"Once we got to kissing I think he might have forgot the cameras [were on]," she joked.