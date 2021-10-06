An active shooter in Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, has left behind multiple injuries. The police responding to the shooting incident at the school in North Texas and have successfully identified the shooter, who is believed to be a student.

Mansfield Independent School District, which operates the school, confirmed the shooting and said: "Mansfield ISD police, Arlington police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies are investigating an active shooter situation at Timberview High School."

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

Arlington Police has confirmed that there are at least four victims, three of whom were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. One victim, who had sustained minor injuries, refused treatment, Kevin Kolbye, the assistant police chief for Arlington Police, said, according to Newsweek. Kolbye said two of the victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Evacuation underway

Parents are asked to gather at the student nutrition centre, located at 151 Mansfield Webb Road. The district will work to transport students from the high school to this location.

All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Shooter at large

The police have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. The shooter may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. An alert has been issued regarding the shooting suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. People are advised to call 911 in case of reporting any whereabouts about the shooter.