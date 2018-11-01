A resident of Texas, United States has been arrested on October 19, for advertising online that he is looking for a young girl to rape, kill and cannibalise.

Alexander Barter, 21 was arrested through a sting operation which was carried out by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Barter was arrested at his home in Joaquin, Texas after an undercover cop from the County Sheriff's Office saw his ad on the dark web and responded to it by portraying himself as a father willing to give his daughter to him.

Barter's post read "I'd like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life," reports Daily Mail.

The Brevard cop contacted Barter saying he has a minor daughter and was ready to offer her, following which Barter accepted it. However, the police managed to arrest him soon enough.

"It's probably the most unusual and the most disgusting case I've ever seen," Wayne Ivey, the sheriff of Brevard County in Florida, told a press conference.

There are charges of criminal solicitation and conspiracy of committing capital murder against Barter. If convicted, he will be given life imprisonment.