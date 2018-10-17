Self-styled godman Rampal was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Hisar court in connection with two murder cases.

The two cases against Rampal and his followers were lodged at Barwala Police Station on November 19, 2014.

The first one was lodged on the complaint of one Shivpal of Mithapur near Badarpur in Delhi, while the second one was lodged by Suresh of Jakhora village of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Both of them had alleged that their respective wives had been murdered inside Rampal's ashram at Barwala village where they had been held captive by the godman and his followers.

Besides the murder charges, the Barwala police had also invoked offences of wrongful confinement in the two FIRs.