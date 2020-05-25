It seems that the novel coronavirus pandemic won't be leaving us anytime soon. Last week, it was reported that filmmaker Boney Kapoor's house helpers were infected with the virus. And today, two staff members at Karan Johar's residence have also tested positive.

Karan Johar confirmed the news on his social media handle

His post read as:

I'd like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.

He has tested negative

The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.

The filmmaker will be taking utmost care of the staff

We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon! These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe.

Ironically Karan broke the sad news on his birthday, minutes after he celebrated his birthday with his family.

Here's hoping Karan johar's house helpers will get well soon.