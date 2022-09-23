Elon Musk-run Tesla has recalled around 1.1 million vehicles to prevent drivers from getting pinched by the windows while being rolled up.

The windows in these Tesla cars would not recognise certain objects while closing, which could result in "a pinching injury to the occupant."

The recall covers 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

The electric car-maker said it will release an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update to affected vehicles that enhances the calibration of the vehicle's automatic window reversal system behaviour, "at no cost to the customer".

Tesla said it is not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the window problem.

In its safety recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday, Tesla said that on September 12, the company determined that the pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results "exceeded the requirements of FMVSS 118, Section 5 (automatic reversal systems), depending on spring force and rod configuration".

"Accordingly, Tesla made a determination to issue a voluntary recall".

Tesla said that if a window is closing and detects an obstruction, "the condition may increase the risk of a pinching injury to the occupant".

In May, the electric car-maker recalled 1,30,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues caused by an overheating central processing unit (CPU).

The Elon Musk-run company recently rolled out an over-the-air update (OTA) to fix the issue on affected vehicles, which include the 2022 Model 3 and Y, and 2021 and 2022 Model X and S.

The overheating CPU resulted in the car's touchscreen even going completely blank.