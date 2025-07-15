Tesla enters India with Model Y at Rs 59.89 lakh — Mumbai showroom open, deliveries start Q3 2025

Tesla, the globally renowned electric vehicle manufacturer led by Elon Musk, has officially entered the Indian market with the inauguration of its first showroom in Mumbai. This significant event took place on Tuesday, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance. The showroom, referred to as an "experience centre," is strategically located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a prime commercial hub in Mumbai. This move marks a pivotal moment for Tesla as it seeks to establish a strong presence in one of the world's largest automobile markets.

The newly opened showroom spans 4,000 square feet and is situated near Apple's flagship store, highlighting the area's significance as a tech and innovation hub. Tesla's entry into India is part of a broader strategy to expand its footprint in the country, which holds immense potential for electric vehicles (EVs). The company has also leased a commercial space in Kurla West, Mumbai, expected to serve as a vehicle service facility, ensuring comprehensive after-sales services for its customers.

In addition to the Mumbai locations, Tesla has established an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, and a temporary office near BKC. These strategic moves underscore Tesla's commitment to building a robust infrastructure in India. The financial details reveal a significant investment, with Tesla signing a lease and license agreement with Bellissimo in City FC Mumbai I Private to rent space in Lodha Logistics Park. The agreement spans five years, with a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh, amounting to nearly Rs 25 crore over the lease period.

Despite its significant presence, Tesla has clarified that its current focus is solely on selling vehicles in India, with no immediate plans for local manufacturing. Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy confirmed this, stating, "They are not interested in manufacturing in India." This decision aligns with Tesla's strategy to initially import vehicles and assess market demand before considering local production.

The Model Y, a mid-range luxury electric vehicle, is available in two variants: the standard rear-wheel drive (RWD) and the Long Range RWD. The starting price for the Model Y in India is Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Long Range RWD version priced at Rs 67.89 lakh. These prices reflect the high import duties imposed on foreign vehicles, significantly increasing the cost compared to the U.S. market.

The Model Y's specifications are impressive, with the RWD version offering a range of 500 km on a single charge, while the Long Range RWD boasts a range of 622 km. The vehicle's fast-charging capability allows it to add a range of up to 238 km in just 15 minutes for the RWD trim and 267 km for the Long Range RWD trim. The Model Y RWD can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range RWD achieves the same in 5.6 seconds, with both versions having a top speed of 201 kmph.

Government Policies and Future Plans

Tesla's decision to enter the Indian market comes at a time when the Indian government is actively promoting electric vehicles through various policies and incentives. The Centre has notified guidelines for its forward-looking EV scheme, aimed at attracting fresh investments from global manufacturers. These policies are designed to create a conducive environment for the growth of the EV sector in India, aligning with the country's goals of reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.

The launch of Tesla's showroom in Mumbai is just the beginning of the company's expansion plans in India. Speculations suggest that Tesla is planning to open its next store in New Delhi, although details on the timeline remain undisclosed. The Model Y will initially be available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, with deliveries expected to start in the third quarter of 2025.

The entry of Tesla into the Indian market is expected to have a significant impact on the country's automotive industry. As one of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers, Tesla's presence is likely to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, encouraging other automakers to enhance their electric offerings. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism about Tesla's entry, stating, "I would like to assure you that consider us as partners of your journey."