Three days after the gruesome killing of the young sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police Arshid Ahmed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that four terrorists are still active in Srinagar city.

"Cops are trying to either arrest them or to eliminate them in the encounters," Kumar said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a sports event. "There are still four terrorists active in Srinagar who are being tracked down. They will either be arrested or killed in encounters," he asserted.

Killing unarmed cops from behind is unjustified

Taking serious note of the killing of young sub-inspector Arshid Ahmed in the heart of the Srinagar city by terrorists, the IGP said that it is unjustified that cops are being attacked from behind. "We are probing all aspects of Khanyar attack," he said and asserted that terrorists involved in that attack will be arrested or eliminated for their act.

He said that after the killing of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF commander Abbas Sheikh and his aide Saqib in Srinagar encounter, attacks including hit-and-run and target killing of policemen have come down.

Involved in selective killings of cops Abbas Sheikh was eliminated on August 23

On August 23, Jammu and Kashmir had eliminated two terrorists including one dreaded terrorist of Lasker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit - Mohammad Abbas Sheikh, masquerading as self-styled chief of The Resistance Front (TRF).

Along with Abbas Sheikh, his 'second in command' Saqib Manzoor was killed in a brief encounter at the Alochi Bagh area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu, and Kashmir. According to the police, Sheikh Abbas was involved in the recent selective killings of cops and civilians in Srinagar, especially after Article 370.

Abbas was involved in the killing of Parvaiz Ahmed Dar, a J&K police inspector, near the Nowgam area of Srinagar city in June this year. He was also involved in the killing of 28-year-old Umer Nazir Bhat, a mobile phone seller, in the heart of Srinagar city.

Absconding ex-terrorist arrested after 12 years

Kishtwar Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an ex-terrorist, who was absconding for the last 12 years. On specific information, a special police team raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder.

The arrested absconder has been identified as Nazir Ahmed son of Noor Mohd Gorsi resident of Budhar Bonjwah Kishtwar, wanted in case FIR No. 187/2009 U/Sec.307/ RPC 7/27 IA Act registered at Police Station Kishtwar.